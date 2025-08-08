Profits at Japan Major Listed Firms Seen Down in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Combined profits at major Japanese listed companies are seen to have dropped year on year in April-June, the first decrease in three quarters, according to data collected by SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The automobile industry has been hit hard by the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Of the 1,146 firms making up the TOPIX index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and closing their books in March, 823, or 71.8 pct, have announced their earnings for April-June by Thursday.

All of their combined net and other profits posted declines from a year before. Their combined net profits were down 10.2 pct at 11,277.3 billion yen.

Net profits at automakers shrank 40 pct, pushing down the overall profits at the listed companies. The drop in the sector reflected the impact of the U.S. tariffs and the yen's appreciation.

