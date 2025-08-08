S. Korean Pres. Lee Likely to Visit Japan in Late Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and South Korean governments are considering a plan for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to visit Japan in late August, officials from both governments said Friday.

If realized, it would be Lee’s first visit to Japan since taking office in June.

He is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to affirm their policy of maintaining the trend of improving bilateral relations. They are also expected to agree to begin the “shuttle diplomacy” of reciprocal visits.

The JoongAng Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, reported in its online edition Friday that Lee is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25.

Lee’s visit to Japan is being arranged just before or just after his trip to the United States.

