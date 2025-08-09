Tariffs on Japanese Products to Be Revised: U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The United States will revise the way it applies the 15 pct reciprocal tariffs on Japanese products, a White House official told Jiji Press on Friday.

The official said that the tariffs on imports from Japan will be 15 pct including existing tax rates, as is the case for products from the European Union.

The remarks came after the 15 pct reciprocal tariffs on Japanese imports went into effect on Thursday.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, said he confirmed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Thursday that the U.S. side would revise the executive order on reciprocal tariffs to reflect the Japan-U.S. agreement reached in late July. The White House official also indicated that such a revision will be made.

According to the Japanese government, the U.S. side agreed not to impose a reciprocal tariff on Japanese items that are already subject to tariffs of 15 pct or higher, while setting the reciprocal tariff rate at 15 pct for products with an existing levy of less than 15 pct.

