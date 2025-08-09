Nippon Life Employee Deletes Info Taken from MUFG

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Internal information taken from MUFG Bank by a Nippon Life Insurance Co. employee who was on loan at the bank was deleted soon after the major insurer began its in-house investigation in July, it was learned Saturday.

The employee may have attempted to destroy evidence of the information leak.

In a statement, Nippon Life said that it would not comment on individual cases.

During the in-house investigation, the company used digital forensics technology to extract and restore data from electronic devices.

The possible deletion does not affect the investigation as emails and files on servers can be recovered even after deletion, the company added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]