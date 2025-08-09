Ishiba Says to Assess His Responsibility Based on Election Review

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he will assess his responsibility for the ruling camp's crushing defeat in a recent parliamentary election based on an upcoming election review report, as well as on the opinions of lawmakers of his Liberal Democratic Party.

The LDP plans to release a summary report on the results of last month's House of Councillors election at the end of this month.

"I will consider (my responsibility) appropriately based on various opinions," Ishiba told a news conference in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.

On Friday, the LDP held a general meeting of the party's lawmakers from both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. At the meeting, a number of LDP members called for Ishiba to step down.

The participants agreed that the party's presidential election administration commission will ask LDP Diet members as well as representatives from all 47 prefectural party branches whether to hold an emergency party leadership election.

