Japan Should Promote Nuke Abolition under NPT: Ishiba

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday reiterated his view that his country should strive for a world without nuclear weapons within the framework of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, signed by both nuclear powers and nonnuclear states.

"Unless we discuss with nuclear powers, we can't eliminate or reduce nuclear weapons," Ishiba told a news conference in Nagasaki after attending a memorial ceremony on the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

Ishiba once considered sending a Japanese representative as an observer to a meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the United States and other nuclear powers have not joined. But the Japanese government dropped the plan later.

At the press conference, Ishiba said, "We have two responsibilities: to the people and the world," referring to national security and nuclear disarmament. He expressed his commitment to pursue both objectives.

When asked whether to certify as hibakusha atomic bomb survivors individuals who were affected by the atomic bombing outside the government-designated areas for hibakusha support, Ishiba explained that the government has been providing such individuals with medical expense subsidies equivalent to those for certified hibakusha since December last year.

