Japanese Astronaut Onishi Returns to Earth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi safely returned to Earth Sunday Japan time following a stay of about five months aboard the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon capsule carrying Onishi, 49, and other astronauts landed in the waters off the U.S, state of California around 12:33 a.m. Japan time.

About an hour after landing, the hatch of the capsule was opened and Onishi appeared, smiling and waving at the camera.

For Onishi, this was the second space flight and the first since 2016. He stayed at the ISS from March and became the third Japanese commander of the ISS in April. On Aug. 2, Onishi welcomed Kimiya Yui, 55, who was selected as an astronaut in Japan at the same time as him, to the ISS.

The Crew Dragon capsule was separated from the ISS around 7:15 a.m. Saturday Japan time. After re-entering the atmosphere, it opened its parachute and splashed down into the sea.

