Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Part of Kumamoto Pref.

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning for the city of Tamana and the town of Nagasu in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto at 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

The agency is calling for immediate safety measures, as there is a high possibility of flooding and other disasters.

Linear precipitation zones, or strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, formed in Kumamoto and some other prefectures in the Kyushu southwestern region.

In Tamana, rainfall over the three hours until 11:50 p.m. on Sunday reached 284.0 millimeters, while in the city of Kikuchi in Kumamoto, rainfall over the three hours until midnight on Sunday totaled 211.5 millimeters. Meanwhile, the 24-hour rainfall total by 8:10 p.m. on Sunday reached 414.5 millimeters in Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, and 366.5 millimeters in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, both renewing record highs at those locations.

