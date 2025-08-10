Mayors for Peace Adopt "Nagasaki Appeal"

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mayors from across the world concluded a general conference in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki on Sunday by adopting a declaration expressing their resolve to abolish nuclear weapons.

The "Nagasaki Appeal" declaration, adopted at the 11th General Conference of Mayors for Peace, strongly urged all signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to take concrete steps to fulfill their obligations under the treaty. It also included requests for each country to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said at the conference, "I'm grateful for your sharing the earnest desire of atomic bomb survivors to make Nagasaki the last place to suffer an atomic bombing."

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and another on Nagasaki three days later, in the closing days of World War II.

At the conference, joined by representatives from 138 cities in 16 countries, discussions were held on activities to be carried out until the next general meeting, which will be held in Hiroshima in 2029.

