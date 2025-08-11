More Kumamoto Areas Face Heavy Rain Emergency Warning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency expanded its heavy rain emergency warning to more areas of Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday morning, urging residents to secure their safety immediately.

The agency issued the warning as heavy rain lashed the northern part of the Kyushu region including Kumamoto.

The warning was issued for the cities of Yatsushiro and Uki and the town of Hikawa at 5:25 a.m., the city of Kamiamakusa at 8:10 a.m. and the city of Amakusa at 9:15 a.m. in addition to the city of Tamana and the town of Nagasu, both of which received it at 12:20 a.m.

Local authorities in the seven municipalities plus the towns of Misato and Gyokuto told residents to secure their safety immediately by ordering emergency safety measures, the highest of five disaster alert levels.

"It is highly likely that a disaster has already occurred. We want people to ensure their safety immediately," Shuichi Tachihara, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]