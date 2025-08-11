Osaka Expo Ticket Sales Exceed Break-Even Point

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Ticket sales for the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, have exceeded 18 million, the break-even point for operating costs, organizers said Monday.

About 18.09 million tickets had been sold as of Friday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which aims to sell 23 million tickets. Weekly sales have been 400,000 to 500,000 tickets since the April 13 opening of the Expo.

Before the opening, ticket sales were sluggish and there were concerns that the Expo would end in the red. But Italian, U.S. and other foreign pavilions are popular, while the event receives favorable social media reviews.

The operation cost of the Expo is estimated at 116 billion yen, with 96.9 billion yen expected to be covered by admission fee revenue.

But unexpected expenses may arise. The park and ride system that the Expo introduced to allow visitors to transfer from private cars to shuttle buses to access the venue may lose several billion yen because of initial low usage, a senior association official said.

