Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Briefly Issued for Parts of Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain emergency warning to parts of Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, temporarily on Monday, calling on residents to secure their safety immediately.

The agency first issued the warning to the city of Tamana and the town of Nagasu at 12:20 a.m. and later expanded it to include the cities of Yatsushiro, Uki, Kamiamakusa and Amakusa and the town of Hikawa.

The emergency warning was downgraded to a heavy rain warning for all areas at 3:45 p.m. after the intensity of the rain waned.

A man was found in cardiac arrest in the town of Kosa after his car was struck by a landslide, according to the prefectural government. In Yatsushiro, a woman in cardiac arrest was discovered in a car that had sunk in an irrigation canal. Five people went missing after being swept away by rivers in Kumamoto and neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture.

Tamana recorded 404.5 millimeters of rain in the 12 hours until 8:10 a.m., while Yatsushiro had 385.5 millimeters in the 12 hours until 10:50 a.m., both record highs for those locations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]