Japan Urges South Korea to Lift Curbs on Fishery Products

Incheon, South Korea, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday called on South Korea to remove restrictions that it puts on imports of fishery products from eight Japanese prefectures.

South Korea has been suspending imports of fishery products from Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefectures because of the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

In his 30-minute meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Seoul, Koizumi stressed the safety of Japanese fishery products and called for an early removal of the restrictions.

"Many (South Korean) tourists visiting Japan are enjoying safe and delicious Japanese food. Confidence in Japanese food has recovered sufficiently," Koizumi told reporters.

The meeting between Koizumi and Cho, the first between a Japanese agriculture minister and a South Korean foreign minister, came amid a recent improvement in relations between the two countries.

