Victims Mourned 40 Years after JAL Jet Crash

Ueno, Gunma Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines jumbo jet were remembered on the mountainous accident site in eastern Japan on the 40th anniversary Tuesday.

Bereaved family members and others went on a memorial hike, climbing to the Osutaka Ridge, the site of the crash in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, which claimed 520 lives.

They prayed for the deceased in front of memorial markers scattered along the trail.

"It's been 40 years," Kimi Ozawa, 69, who lost her husband, Takayuki, then 29, spoke to the marker. She prayed with her 39-year-old son, Hideaki.

"(Osutaka) has now become a place where bereaved families gather to pray for safety," said Ozawa, who lives in Toyonaka in the western prefecture of Osaka.

