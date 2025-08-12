2 Dead, at Least 10 Injured in Explosion at U.S. Steel Facility

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--An explosion occurred at a facility of United States Steel Corp., a unit of Japan's Nippon Steel Corp., on Monday, leaving two people dead and at least 10 others injured, according to U.S. media.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. The blast happened at U.S. Steel's coke works in Clairton, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m. local time . According to the company, some 1,300 employees work at the facility.

The Clairton coke works is one of the largest coke-manufacturing facilities in the United States.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that the company is working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the explosion. U.S. Steel became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel in June.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]