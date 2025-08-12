Competition for Japan Govt Jobs Lowest Ever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--One out of 2.9 applicants passed employment examinations for Japan’s career-track national public servants in fiscal 2025, the lowest rate ever, the National Personnel Authority said Tuesday.

A total of 8,815 people passed the exam, up 1,258 from the previous year, when one in 3.2 applicants passed.

An NPA official attributed the dip in competition to “the number of successful applicants rising in line with an increase in the number of planned hires by each ministry and agency.”

The number of applicants who passed under a new division established in fiscal 2025 to examine judgment and thinking ability came to 1,763, making up around 20 pct of all successful applicants.

Women made up a record high of 47.1 pct of all successful applicants, up from 43.0 pct in the previous year.

