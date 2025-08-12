Chinese Research Ship Leaves Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese marine research vessel that had operated in Japan's exclusive economic zone off Okinawa Prefecture without permission left the area Monday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The ship was spotted in waters about 255 kilometers northwest of Kume Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the prefectural capital, said.

It left the EEZ at about 9:20 p.m. Monday after it was ordered by a JCG patrol ship to halt its activities.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]