Nippon Ishin Launches New Leadership Team

Osaka, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) announced a new leadership team on Tuesday following the opposition party's sluggish showing in last month's parliamentary election.

The party is led by Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, who was earlier chosen to stay on as party head, and Fumitake Fujita, who became co-leader of the party.

Hiroshi Nakatsuka, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, was appointed secretary-general. Another Lower House member, Takashi Endo, returned to the post of parliamentary affairs chief.

Alex Saito, also a Lower House member, was named policy chief, and Kaori Takagi, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, became general affairs chief.

At a press conference at the party headquarters in the city of Osaka, Yoshimura said that the goal of the personnel changes is to get all Nippon Ishin members united, stressing the need to address challenges such as intraparty conflicts.

