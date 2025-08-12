Mizuho Launches Fund to Boost Buildings' Green Credentials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said on Tuesday that it has established a real estate investment fund aimed at acquiring older buildings and enhancing their environmental performance to increase their value.

The Mizuho Green Recovery Fund, run by Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., will invest 200 billion yen over the next five years. It will target properties over 20 years old with potential for energy saving through renovation such as improvements to air-conditioning equipment and the installation of light-emitting diodes.

As its first investment, the fund acquired an office complex in the city of Osaka, western Japan, for around 50 billion yen, with financial support from Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., an air-conditioning system engineering company.

