Japanese Emperor's Family to Visit Nagasaki in Sept.

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, will visit Nagasaki Prefecture next month to mourn the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

It will be the Imperial couple's first trip to the southwestern Japan prefecture since 1996 and their first since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Nagasaki on Sept. 12-14. Princes Aiko will join them for two days through Sept. 13, marking her first trip to the prefecture.

On Sept. 12, they will offer flowers at a memorial monument for the victims of the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombing of the city of Nagasaki. They will meet with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors at a nursing home on Sept. 13.

