New "Demon Slayer" Film Tops 20 B. Yen at Box Office

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" anime franchise exceeded 20 billion yen in box-office revenue in its first 25 days of release, its distributor has said.

The first installment of the " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle" trilogy earned 22.07 billion yen by Monday, the movie's official X account, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday.

The Demon Slayer anime franchise is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's popular manga series, which follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as he battles demons that killed his family.

The new film topped 10 billion yen in box-office revenue in the first eight days.

