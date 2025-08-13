Japan May Make Recycling Handheld Fans Mandatory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry will examine the idea of designating handheld fans powered by lithium-ion batteries as products that require recycling by makers and importers.

The ministry showed at a circular economy panel meeting Tuesday a plan to launch an investigation before determining whether to make the specified resources-recycled products designation, in the wake of a host of fires caused by rechargeable electric devices during disposal work.

The investigation will be aimed at finding out how the small fans, many of which are foreign-made, are distributed in the country and how they catch fire. There have been many reports that handheld fans burst into flames while being charged.

The ministry will also consider whether similar designation is necessary for cordless vacuum cleaners and electric shavers using the batteries in question.

Meanwhile, the panel allowed the ministry to newly designate lithium-ion battery-containing mobile phones, portable chargers and heated tobacco products as specified resources-recycled products and oblige their manufacturers to recover their products through retail stores under a government ordinance from April next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]