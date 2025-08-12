2 Die in Heavy Rain in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Two people died in Kumamoto Prefecture in heavy rain that hit the Kyushu southwestern region of Japan from Sunday through Tuesday.

Five people went missing after being swept away by rivers in Kumamoto and neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture.

In the Kumamoto town of Kosa on Monday, a woman, her daughter and son were rescued from a car hit by a landslide. A man in his 50s, believed to be her husband, was found outside the car in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was later confirmed dead.

In the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro on Monday, a woman in her 70s was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in a car that fell into an irrigation ditch. She was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.

