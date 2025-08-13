Mayor of Shizuoka Pref. City Denies Lying about Academic Record

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Maki Takubo, mayor of the city of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday again denied that she lied about her academic record during her election in May this year.

In a hearing of a special investigation committee set up by the Ito city assembly, Takubo testified that she first learned about her expulsion from Toyo University on June 28. Takubo had claimed that she graduated from the university.

The mayor reiterated her refusal to submit to the committee what she claimed is her diploma, saying she wrote all she could say in a written response to the assembly and that submission may lead to criminal prosecution.

It was the first time for Takubo to testify before the committee. After she skipped a hearing on July 25, the assembly requested her attendance again and said it would file a criminal complaint against her if she failed to show up.

Takubo initially announced her resignation as Ito mayor and her intention to run in a fresh mayoral election. But she withdrew the resignation late last month.

