27 Foreign Ministers Voice Alarm over "Unimaginable" Gaza Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of 26 countries including Japan as well as the European Union released a joint statement Tuesday expressing alarm over the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory of Gaza reaching "unimaginable levels."

The top diplomats also including from Britain and France said that "urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation."

The statement argued that "lethal force must not be used at distribution sites." Many Gazan residents have been shot and killed while trying to reach food at aid sites operated by Israel and the United States.

Israel has been criticized by many in the international community for restricting the entry of aid supplies into Gaza. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has described the situation in Gaza as manmade mass starvation. Although the Israeli government said late last month that it plans to promote the influx of supplies, Gaza remains in a state of crisis.

Regarding the increase in deaths caused by malnutrition in Gaza, Israel has sought to avoid criticisms by alleging that the Islamic organization Hamas is exaggerating the situation and that the United Nations is failing to deliver supplies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]