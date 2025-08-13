Nikkei Average Tops 43,000 for 1st Time in Morning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average exceeded 43,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday morning.

The index ended the morning at 43,301.07, up 582.90 points, or 1.36 pct, from Tuesday. It reached as high as 43,347.57 with a gain of 629.40 points at 10:57 a.m.

The broader TOPIX index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange also gained ground, notching an intraday all-time high. It finished at 3,093.85 in the morning, up 27.48 points, or 0.90 pct.

The Tokyo market saw broad-based buying after Wall Street rose the previous day. U.S. stocks were buoyed by continued anticipation for an early interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, after the country's consumer price index for July, released Tuesday, generally fell in line with market expectations.

But an official at a major securities house warned, "Tokyo stocks may drop at any time," saying, "There is a sense of short-term overheating in the market following its sharp rebound through yesterday."

