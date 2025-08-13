Japan to Begin Antidumping Probe on S. Korea, China Galvanized Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will launch an investigation into whether it needs to impose antidumping duties on hot-dip galvanized steel coil, sheet and strip exported from South Korea and China, the finance and industry ministries said Wednesday.

In principle, the ministries will complete the investigation within a year.

The targeted materials are resistant to rust and widely used in building materials, such as guardrails and fences, and for electrical equipment parts.

In April this year, four companies, including Nippon Steel Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd., filed an application for antidumping duty imposition on suspicions that products from the two East Asian neighbors were being imported at unfairly low prices.

The ministries decided to initiate the probe after examining the application, in line with World Trade Organization agreements and related domestic laws.

