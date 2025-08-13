1 Dead after Yacht, Gravel Carrier Collide in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A yacht and a gravel carrier collided off the coast of Tsukumi, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday, leaving a man, possibly from the yacht, dead.

The captain of the 492-ton gravel carrier reported to the Japan Coast Guard at around 8:15 a.m. that the ship had collided with a yacht, which seemingly had several people aboard and may have sunk.

Makoto Yamamoto, a 70-year-old medical worker from the city of Oita, was rescued from the sea at around 10 a.m. but was confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the coast guard.

