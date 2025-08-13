MSDF Vessels Guard British Aircraft Carrier for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels have for the first time provided protection under the country’s national security laws for a British Royal Navy aircraft carrier, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Britain is the third country to be given such protection by MSDF vessels, after the United States and Australia.

With Japan and Britain strengthening security ties in recent years, a ministry official said the move “demonstrates the possibility of even closer cooperation.”

The MSDF conducted a joint exercise in the western Pacific with the navies of the United States, Britain, Australia, Spain and Norway for nine days through Tuesday. During the drill, the MSDF’s destroyers Kaga and Teruzuki escorted the British Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales and others at the request of the British side.

In 2017, the SDF started operations to protect other countries’ military vessels and aircraft during peacetime based on the national security laws.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]