INTERVIEW: Indian Ambassador to Japan Underscores Quad Ties

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George has emphasized the bond linking the Quad countries of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, despite sweeping U.S. tariffs on Indian products.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose high tariffs on goods from India, which continues to import crude oil from Russia.

While some worry that India-U.S. relations would worsen due to the tariff issue, George said in an interview with Jiji Press that there are factors that connect the four countries, indicating that they share such values as democracy and the rule of law.

Asked about New Delhi's policies, including whether to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States, George said the decisions will be made in line with the demands of citizens, noting that Indians "have their requirements."

The interview took place in Tokyo on Aug. 1, ahead of India's Independence Day on Aug. 15.

