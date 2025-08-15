80 Years On: Japanese Bride in Australia Overcame Postwar Hardships

Newsfrom Japan

Townsville, Australia, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Akiko Kirkham was among about 650 Japanese women who migrated to Australia after marrying Australian servicemen from the Allied occupation forces stationed in Japan in the aftermath of World War II.

In Australian society at the time, which privileged white people, these brides from a former enemy nation were greeted with icy stares and subjected to discrimination. Some were forced to conceal their Japanese identity simply to make a life in their new country.

English Names

