S. Korean Pres. Lee to Visit Japan for Summit with Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will visit Japan on Aug. 23-24 to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese and South Korean governments said Wednesday.

It will be Lee's first visit to Japan since taking office in June.

During Lee's visit, the leaders will reaffirm their commitment to steadily developing bilateral ties as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year. They will also share a dinner.

Ishiba and Lee have agreed to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy of reciprocal visits to each other's countries. In the upcoming meeting, the leaders will aim to strengthen bilateral relations as well as trilateral ties with the United States, mindful of China's hegemonic moves and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Lee will visit the United States from Aug. 24 to hold talks with President Donald Trump.

