Orion Breweries to Go Public as Early as Sept.

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Orion Breweries Ltd. is expected to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as September to become the first publicly traded manufacturer based in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Founded in 1957, Orion Breweries was acquired by Japanese securities house Nomura Holdings Inc. and U.S. investment fund Carlyle Group for some 57 billion yen in 2019.

The brewer’s earnings have been recovering from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of robust tourism demand in Okinawa.

Nomura and Carlyle currently hold some 40 pct each of Orion Breweries, which is also owned about 10 pct each by Japanese beverage group Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. and Japanese conglomerate Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.

As part of its tourism business, Orion Breweries collaborates with Junglia Okinawa, an amusement park that opened in July.

