Train Line to Osaka Expo Venue Briefly Suspended

Osaka, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The sole train route to the venue of the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka was temporarily suspended Wednesday night.

According to Osaka Metro Co., its Chuo Line was fully halted from around 9:30 p.m. The line resumed operations in the section between Yumeshima Station, the nearest stop to the Expo venue, and Cosmosquare Station, the next stop, at around 10:10 p.m.

Many people were stranded at Yumeshima Station and around the Expo venue gate as a result of the suspension, prompting the station to restrict entry at one point.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organizer of the Osaka event, called on visitors to return to the venue and opened up rest areas. But some visitors were transported to hospital from the venue.

