INTERVIEW: Rakuten Bank to Test AI for Loan Screening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Bank President Tomotaka Torin has said that the internet-only bank will introduce artificial intelligence on a trial basis for screening housing and real estate-backed loan applications.

"I have high hopes (for AI's potential)," Torin said in an interview. "The key is how quickly we can grow and utilize AI," he said. Torin also mentioned a plan to develop a system in which AI responds to customer inquiries by voice.

Rakuten Bank, a member of the corporate group led by e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc., is already testing AI for screening some credit card loan applications. The AI-based voice consultation system is now being developed.

While regulations on banks' AI use have yet to be determined, the new technology would enable "proactive dialogue" with customers in proposing financial products and asset management options if it is put into practical use, Torin said.

Practical AI use can also help overcome the weakness of internet-only banks, which do not have physical branches, he also said.

