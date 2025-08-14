Japan Govt Calls for Moment of Silence for War Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday released a statement urging citizens to observe a moment of silence at noon on Friday, the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, in time with the day’s government-sponsored memorial ceremony for the war dead.

Hayashi noted that the purpose of the ceremony is to “reflect on the precious sacrifices made during the war and to renew our pledge for the establishment of lasting peace.”

