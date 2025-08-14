Train Line to Osaka Expo Venue Briefly Suspended

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The sole train route to the venue of the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka was temporarily suspended from Wednesday night due to a power outage, forcing many visitors to spend the night at the venue.

There were some 30,000 people around the Expo venue when the train service was suspended, according to the event organizer, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department said that 36 people were taken to hospital over concerns of heatstroke and other health issues, but all cases were mild.

According to Osaka Metro Co., its Chuo Line was fully halted from around 9:30 p.m. The line resumed operations in the section between Yumeshima Station, the nearest stop to the Expo venue, and Cosmosquare Station, the next stop, around 10:10 p.m.

The train line operator said the power outage hit a rail that supplies electricity to train cars, possibly due to a short circuit caused by iron powder or moisture adhering to a sheet that covers the rail joints.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]