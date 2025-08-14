Gravel Carrier Captain Arrested over Yacht Collision in Oita

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard office in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, arrested the captain of a gravel carrier on Wednesday night over a deadly collision with a yacht earlier in the day.

Yuki Mochizuki, 28, the captain of the Sada Maru No. 38 gravel carrier, allegedly caused the death of 70-year-old doctor Makoto Yamamoto, the sole person aboard the yacht during the accident, which occurred in a sea area some 2 kilometers northeast of an island in the city of Tsukumi, Oita, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Mochizuki was arrested on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and endangering traffic through negligence.

The suspect’s plea is unknown.

Mochizuki, of Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, is suspected of failing to exercise due care to prevent the collision, such as stopping the vessel, despite poor visibility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]