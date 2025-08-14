Ishiba Cabinet Approval Rises to 27.3 Pct: Jiji Press Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet increased 6.5 percentage points month on month to 27.3 pct, a Jiji Press opinion poll for August showed Thursday.

The disapproval rate fell 5.4 points to 49.6 pct.

When asked whether Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, should resign to take responsibility for its major setback in last month's House of Councillors election, 39.9 pct of the respondents said that they do not think so, slightly outpacing the 36.9 pct who said that they think so.

Among supporters of the LDP, 65.9 pct said they think Ishiba should not step down, against 24.6 pct who think he should quit. Some in the LDP called for Ishiba to resign after the party took a drubbing in the July 20 election for the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

On reasons for supporting the Ishiba cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 13.6 pct of those backing it said there is no one other than Ishiba suitable to be prime minister, followed by 8.3 pct who said Ishiba is trustworthy and 4.3 pct who said it does not matter who is prime minister.

