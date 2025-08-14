Takaichi Emerges as Public Favorite for Next PM: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is the most popular candidate for Japan's next prime minister, according to the latest Jiji Press poll.

Takaichi was favored by 15.9 pct of all respondents, followed by agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi of the LDP with 14.6 pct.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba came in third with 11.3 pct. However, Ishiba was the top choice among respondents who support the LDP, backed by 24.6 pct of them, surpassing 21.2 pct for Koizumi and 19.6 pct for Takaichi.

Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki ranked fourth with 5.7 pct, attracting the most support among opposition leaders.

The fifth to seventh most popular figures were former Foreign Minister Taro Kono of the LDP with 3.3 pct, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, with 2.8 pct, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi of the LDP with 2.1 pct.

