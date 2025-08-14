Over 20 Pct Want Opposition-Led Govt Change in Japan: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday that 20.9 pct of the respondents, the largest group, favor a change of government in Japan led by opposition parties.

Participants in the poll, conducted for four days through Monday, were asked what government framework they think is desirable. Respondents who want the continuation of the current coalition government run by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally accounted for 16.4 pct.

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents hoping for a government made up of the current ruling pair plus an opposition party came to 35.8 pct.

Specifically, 11.7 pct said that they want the Democratic Party for the People to join the coalition government, followed by 10.6 pct seeking the participation by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 8.0 pct by Sanseito and 5.5 pct by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The survey also showed that 52.1 pct think "it was good" that the LDP-Komeito pair lost its majority in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election for the upper chamber of Japan's parliament while 19.4 pct said they do not think so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]