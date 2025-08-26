80 Years On: Have Lessons of Forced Internment Gone Unheeded in U.S.?

Newsfrom Japan

Jerome, Idaho, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--After the war with Japan broke out in 1941, the U.S. government labeled Japanese nationals "enemy aliens" and ordered the mass removal and incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry, stripping them of freedom, property and dignity.

Eighty years after the end of World War II, many see troubling echoes. Under President Donald Trump, the United States is again portraying immigrants as "criminals" and accelerating deportations.

The recurrence of such rhetoric and policies has stirred anger across the Japanese American community, which for decades has rallied around a simple vow: "Never Again."

Family Disintegration

