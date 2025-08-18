Japanese Manufacturers Boosting Digital Camera Lineups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese camera manufacturers are introducing unique digital cameras, aiming to attract young people who love taking eye-catching photographs for social media.

Last year, global digital camera shipments marked the first growth in seven years, jumping 10 pct from the previous year to 8.49 million units, according to the Camera & Imaging Products Association.

Shipments of models with interchangeable lenses, including mirrorless cameras, advanced 10.2 pct, and those of fixed-lens cameras expanded 9.2 pct.

The Japanese market attained a double-digit rise last year, after the Chinese market had logged years of remarkable growth.

Among the new products launched by Japanese makers, compact digital cameras with fixed lenses are drawing attention.

