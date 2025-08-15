Mizuho Bank to Stop Accepting Insurance Workers on Loan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank plans to stop accepting insurance company employees on loan by the end of next March, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The move follows a series of scandals involving the Japanese insurance industry, including leaks of information to former employers.

Mizuho has been in talks with insurers to send back dozens of secondees and stop accepting such workers.

Among other major Japanese lenders, MUFG Bank is also considering stopping accepting insurance company workers on loan by the end of next March.

The General Insurance Association of Japan, a nonlife insurance industry group, has asked member firms to stop sending employees to insurance agents on loan for marketing purposes.

