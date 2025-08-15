McDonald's Japan to Tighten Purchase Limit on Pokemon Happy Set

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Thursday it will restrict the purchase of its limited-edition Happy Set combo meals that come with Pokemon toys for children to three per group, from Friday through Sunday.

The hamburger chain will not accept orders for four meals or more.

The move comes after a series of cases where people bought Happy Set meals for the purpose of reselling the toys and cards that come with them.

On Friday, McDonald's launched the second installment of the Happy Set meals giving away toys based on the popular Japanese game and anime Pocket Monster, or Pokemon.

For the first installment of the Pokemon-themed Happy Set, which started earlier this month, the company introduced a purchase limit of five meals per person. As resale attempts increased and there were many cases of the meals being discarded, however, the company decided to tighten the restrictions.

