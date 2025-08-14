Dentsu Expects to Report 3rd Straight Full-Year Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. said Thursday that it expects to post a third straight full-year net loss for this year mainly because of sluggish overseas business.

The Japanese advertising firm said it estimates a consolidated net loss of 75.4 billion yen for this year, compared with its previous projection for a profit of 10 billion yen. Last year, the company posted a loss of 192.1 billion yen.

The downward revision came as Dentsu booked an impairment loss of about 86 billion yen related to its overseas operations for the first half of the year.

The company said its overseas business division will shed some 3,400 jobs, or about 8 pct of the total.

Dentsu said it will skip its dividend payments for the first half of the year, adding that whether it will pay second-half dividends is uncertain.

