Japan Renews Pledge for Peace on 80th War-End Anniversary

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday marked the 80th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, remembering some 3.1 million victims and renewing the nation's pledge for permanent peace.

At a government-sponsored memorial ceremony held at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, participants, including Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and bereaved relatives, offered silent prayers at noon for the war dead. The number of participants totaled 4,523.

The Emperor expressed his sincere hope to continue passing down the memories of hardships that the country faced during and after the war and pursuing peace and the people's happiness. Today's peace and prosperity in the country have been built on people's ceaseless efforts over the 80 years since the end of the war, he added.

Like in his past addresses delivered on the war-end anniversary, Emperor Naruhito used the phrase "deep remorse" over the war and said he earnestly hopes that the ravages of war will never be repeated.

Ishiba said in his address that people who did not experience the war now account for the vast majority of Japan's population. Japan must never take the wrong path and must firmly retain remorse and lessons from the war, he said. No matter how many years pass, Japan will pass down its decisive commitment not to wage war again to future generations and continue working to realize lasting peace, Ishiba stated.

