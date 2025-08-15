40 Pct of Young Unaware of Japan's War-End Anniversary: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--About 40 pct of young people in Japan do not know that Aug. 15 marks the country's surrender in World War II, a Jiji Press survey found.

The questionnaire survey covered 100 respondents aged between 15 and 25 who were around the Hachiko statue at JR Shibuya Station, a popular meeting spot for young people, on Aug. 1. Of them, only 61 people recognized Aug. 15 as the war-end anniversary.

The survey found that 26 respondents did not know what Aug. 15 represented and that four recognized the date incorrectly. Nine respondents did not answer the question about the day.

In the survey, 46 and 45 respondents correctly identified Aug. 6 and 9 as the anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively.

Forty-eight people correctly described how many years have passed since Japan's surrender in the war, while 40 people said they did not know.

