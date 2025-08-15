Nikkei, TOPIX Surge to End at Fresh All-Time Highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikkei 225 and broader TOPIX stock indexes surged to finish at their respective all-time highs on Friday as the market was boosted by renewed purchases following the key gauges' downturn the previous day.

The Nikkei rose 729.05 points, or 1.70 pct, from Thursday to end at 43,378.31, beating its previous record closing high of 43,274.67, marked Wednesday.

The TOPIX on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished up 49.73 points, or 1.63 pct, at 3,107.68. Its previous all-time high was 3,091.91, also recorded Wednesday.

Investors rushed to buy back stocks from the outset of Friday's session after both indexes logged their first drops in seven market days on Thursday, with large-cap stocks and issues heavily weighted in the Nikkei average hunted actively.

A weakening of the yen also spurred buying, mainly for export-oriented issues such as automakers. In Friday's currency trading in Tokyo, the dollar stood at 147.09-10 yen at 4 p.m., up from 146.55-57 yen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]