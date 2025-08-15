Ruling, Opposition Parties Voice Concerns over U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties expressed concerns about U.S. tariffs at Friday's meetings of senior members of the budget committees of both Diet chambers, in the presence of economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, the country's chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States.

The closed-door meetings were held after the U.S. government implemented different tariffs than the Japanese side had announced.

Participants questioned when the United States will revise its tariffs to reflect its agreement with Japan.

Akazawa responded that the timing is unclear, according to Jun Azumi, chairman of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee, who spoke at a press conference later in the day.

Azumi said he instructed the ruling and opposition parties to consider holding a budget committee meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the matter, adding that the meeting is expected to take place in September.

